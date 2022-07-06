Palm Beach County, Martin County school districts hosting job fairs

Palm Beach County and Martin County school districts are hosting job fairs at various locations this month.
The School District of Palm Beach County is hosting job fairs on the following dates and locations:
Monday, July 11, 2022 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
North Location
John F. Kennedy Middle School
1901 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Location
Carver Middle School
101 Barwick Rd., Delray Beach, FL 33445
Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Location
West Technical Education Center
2625 NW 16th St., Belle Glade, FL 33430
Thursday, July 14, 2022 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Central Location
Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center
3300 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33406
The Martin County School District is hosting its job fair on July 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Indian River State College's Chastain Campus.
The Martin County School District is currently hiring classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, school bus operators and assistants, food service workers, maintenance/skilled trades workers, information technology staff and more.
To learn more about the different positions being offered at the School District of Palm Beach County or to apply, click here.
To register for the Martin County School District job fair, click here or to view current employment opportunities, click here.