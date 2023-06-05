Watch Now
Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s annual run to celebrate ocean conservation, sea turtles

The event is June 17 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Loggerhead Marinelife Center Facility
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 14:32:25-04

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Loggerhead Marinelife Center is hosting its 12th Annual Run 4 The Sea Race.

The event is happening June 17 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Ocean Drive, across from the Loggerhead Marinelife Center Facility.

The event features a 4-mile, timed run for adults and a 1-mile fun run for kids to support ocean conservation and endangered sea turtles.

The race is open to runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages, .

Registration for is $45 for adults and $25 per child.

For more information, click here.

