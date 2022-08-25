Loggerhead Marinelife Center launches beach cleanup series 'Tour de Trash'

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is launching its second annual marine debris removal road trip in honor of International Coastal Cleanup month.

"Tour de Trash" will make its way along South Florida’s East Coast, stopping at several beaches throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

Participants will be provided tools needed to remove beach debris, which will be sorted and analyzed.

According to Loggerhead, beach cleanups will be held throughout the month of September at the following South Florida locations:

Friday, Sept. 2, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tour de Trash Kickoff Party & Beach Cleanup at the Juno Beach Pier



Saturday, Sept. 3, Pompano Beach Pier Beach & Underwater Cleanup with Dixie Divers



Sunday, Sept. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. , the Inlet at Jupiter Beach Park



Saturday, Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Lake Worth Beach Cleanup at the Lake Worth Pier



Saturday, Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Samson Oceanfront Park, Sunny Isles Beach



Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Worth Avenue Association Turtle Tuesday Beach Cleanup on Palm Beach Island



Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dania Beach Pier



Friday, Sept. 16, Bang Energy Beach Cleanup at Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami



Saturday, Sept. 17, City of Deerfield Beach International Coastal Cleanup at Deerfield Beach



Sunday, Sept. 18, Coral Cove Park in Tequesta



Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tour de Basura Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Ocean Walk Beach Access Point on Singer Island



Sunday, Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Carlin Park in Jupiter

For more information about Loggerhead Marinelife Center's "Tour de Trash," click here.