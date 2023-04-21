Get rid of expired, unwanted medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Do you have any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs around your home?

Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Lakeland Chief of Police Sammy Taylor, Jr. are encouraging Floridians to properly dispose of these medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

More than 200 drop-off sites will be opened around the state Saturday for Floridians to safely dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The initiative is part of the fight against the opioid crisis. Officials said expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs could fall into the wrong hands, fuel addiction and even result in an overdose death.

Last year, nearly 4,500 law enforcement officers participated in Florida, helping collect nearly 650,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs, officials said.

To find a drop-off location near you, click here.