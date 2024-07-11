Watch Now
Free heart screenings in Delray Beach for youth and young adults

Screenings to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at South County Civic Center
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 11, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is offering free heart screenings for youth and young adults this weekend to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

The screenings will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Rd in Delray Beach.

The EKG screening is for children and young adults, ages 12 through 22 years old.

Health officials said early detection is key in preventing sudden cardiac arrest.

