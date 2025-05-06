Florida Atlantic University seeks participants for Parkinson’s disease research study

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said it is recruiting participants for a research study aimed at understanding the effects of Parkinson’s disease and normal aging on cognitive performance, exercise ability and the mind-body connection.

The university said the primary goal of the study is to explore the differences in cognitive and exercise performance between individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and healthy aging controls, focusing on how aging and Parkinson’s disease uniquely impact cognitive and physical function.

To participate, individuals with Parkinson’s disease must be 62 years of age or older, have a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, and have no recent changes in Parkinson’s disease medications. Participants should also be physically active within the community and not use assistive devices, such as a cane or walker, for mobility.

The university said all participants who qualify for the study will visit FAU’s Boca Raton campus for one testing session, which will last approximately one hour. During the session, participants will undergo various cognitive and exercise assessments, and will complete questionnaires.

For more information on this research study, email sgraves@fau.edu or call 954-675-5782.