Elvis lands in dog house after ingesting owner's earring

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This time, you really can blame it on the dog.

Elvis, a curious Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, found his owner's diamond earring sitting on a nightstand and found it too irresistible to pass up.

Except Elvis didn't realize, these kinds of carats are not edible!

Lucky for Elvis, his dad is Dr. Boaz Man, a veterinarian at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital.

Dr. Man was able to get X-rays of Elvis' stomach, and sitting there was his wife's jewelry.

He was able to get Elvis to "cough up" the earring along with his breakfast.

Man posted the story on Instagram where he also posts other videos about Veterinary life and tips for pet owners.

You can follow him @bocamidtownevet