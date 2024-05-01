Educators can get discounts at McDonald's for Teacher Appreciation Week

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up, and a local McDonald's franchisee wants to show appreciation.
Ricky Wade is a franchisee of several McDonald's locations in Palm Beach and Martin counties.
Next week from May 6 to May 10 is Teacher Appreciation Week. If you go to one of Wade's stores, teachers who show their school badge will get a 30% discount on your purchases.
Here are the locations where you can take advantage of the discounts:
3551 Broadway, Riviera Beach FL 33404
2524 N. 4th St. Ft. Pierce FL 34982
970 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart FL 34994
12025 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach FL 33408
3805 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens FL 33403
14529 Military Trail, Delray Beach FL 33445
181 N. US Hwy 1, Julpiter FL 33458
6000 Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres FL 33463
615 N. US Hwy 1, Ft. Pierce FL 34950
1207 W. 45th St., West Palm Beach FL 33407
4145 Blue Heron Blvd., Riviera Beach FL 33404
9858 Military Trail, Boynton Beach FL 33436
3600 SE Federal Highway 1, Stuart FL 34997
6342 Lantana Road, Lantana FL 33463
4275 45th St. West Palm Beach FL 33407
2911 Clintmoore Rd, Boca Raton FL 33496
9915 Jog Road, Boynton Beach FL 33437
1470 Greenview Shores, Wellington FL 33414
10030 Indiantown Rd, Jupiter FL 33478
4614 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth FL 33463
9880 Alt A1A, Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
710 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton FL 33431
5960 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart FL 34997
2605 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach FL 33415
11671 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound FL 33455
7793 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth FL 33467
2755 State Route 7, Wellington FL 33414
7229 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach FL 33446