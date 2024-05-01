Educators can get discounts at McDonald's for Teacher Appreciation Week

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up, and a local McDonald's franchisee wants to show appreciation.

Ricky Wade is a franchisee of several McDonald's locations in Palm Beach and Martin counties.

Next week from May 6 to May 10 is Teacher Appreciation Week. If you go to one of Wade's stores, teachers who show their school badge will get a 30% discount on your purchases.

Here are the locations where you can take advantage of the discounts: