Educators can get discounts at McDonald's for Teacher Appreciation Week

Posted at 6:35 AM, May 01, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up, and a local McDonald's franchisee wants to show appreciation.

Ricky Wade is a franchisee of several McDonald's locations in Palm Beach and Martin counties.

Next week from May 6 to May 10 is Teacher Appreciation Week. If you go to one of Wade's stores, teachers who show their school badge will get a 30% discount on your purchases.

Here are the locations where you can take advantage of the discounts:

3551 Broadway, Riviera Beach FL 33404

2524 N. 4th St. Ft. Pierce FL 34982

970 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart FL 34994

12025 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach FL 33408

3805 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens FL 33403

14529 Military Trail, Delray Beach FL 33445

181 N. US Hwy 1, Julpiter FL 33458

6000 Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres FL 33463

615 N. US Hwy 1, Ft. Pierce FL 34950

1207 W. 45th St., West Palm Beach FL 33407

4145 Blue Heron Blvd., Riviera Beach FL 33404

9858 Military Trail, Boynton Beach FL 33436

3600 SE Federal Highway 1, Stuart FL 34997

6342 Lantana Road, Lantana FL 33463

4275 45th St. West Palm Beach FL 33407

2911 Clintmoore Rd, Boca Raton FL 33496

9915 Jog Road, Boynton Beach FL 33437

1470 Greenview Shores, Wellington FL 33414

10030 Indiantown Rd, Jupiter FL 33478

4614 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth FL 33463

9880 Alt A1A, Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

710 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton FL 33431

5960 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart FL 34997

2605 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach FL 33415

11671 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound FL 33455

7793 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth FL 33467

2755 State Route 7, Wellington FL 33414

7229 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach FL 33446

