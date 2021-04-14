Dress for Success Palm Beaches hosts annual pop-up sale

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — From White House Black Market to Banana Republic, you can score amazing deals on fashion over the next few days during the Dress for Success Palm Beaches annual pop-up sale.

The event runs from April 15 through 18 at the Dress for Success boutique, located at 2459 South Congress Avenue in Palm Springs.

The clothes, which are gently worn or in near mint condition, can be found at astoundingly rock-bottom prices like $15 for coats, jackets, and suits, $10 for dresses, and $5 for skirts, shorts, tops, athleisure wear, scarves, and belts.

Shoes are $10, with a buy-one-get-one pair free offer.

As for jewelry, shoppers can pack a small shopping bag with their choices, filling it to the brim for only $20.

All of the proceeds benefit Dress for Success Palm Beaches' job readiness programs and the services, which empower women to achieve economic independence.

Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, the shopping sprees are by appointment only.

Thursday will be a ticketed affair at $25 per person, exclusively reserved for those who want first dibs on snagging the best-of-the-best bargains. 12 guests will be accommodated for each 75-minute shopping session beginning at 10 a.m., with the final appointment at 5:30 p.m.

A 15-minute interval between appointments allows for disinfecting and sanitizing.

On Sunday, the public will be able to shop up until the 4 p.m. time slot, with the final two periods open only to Dress for Success Palm Beaches clients, past and present.

To register for a time slot, click here.