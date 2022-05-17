Affordable high-speed internet available for low-income families

Low-cost high-speed internet is coming to low-income families in Palm Beach County.

It's all a part of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by Congress last year.

Under the bill, qualifying households would pay no more than $30 a month for high-speed internet.

The service is provided in partnership with AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon.

According to experts, more than 90,000 households in Palm Beach County lack access to high-speed internet.

To see if you qualify for the program, call 1-877-384-2575 or go to getinternet.gov.