Affordable high-speed internet available for low-income families

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 17, 2022
Low-cost high-speed internet is coming to low-income families in Palm Beach County.

It's all a part of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by Congress last year.

Under the bill, qualifying households would pay no more than $30 a month for high-speed internet.

The service is provided in partnership with AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon.

According to experts, more than 90,000 households in Palm Beach County lack access to high-speed internet.

To see if you qualify for the program, call 1-877-384-2575 or go to getinternet.gov.

