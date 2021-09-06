5 Things To Know, Sept. 6, 2021.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are your 5 Things To Know for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

1) Labor Day Forecast

Your Labor Day will be hot with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Monday afternoon will bring partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms are possible.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Forecast, Sept. 6, 2021.

2) New COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Opportunities For Palm Beach County Students

There will be new opportunities this week for students in the School District of Palm Beach County to get the COVID-19 vaccine and rapid tests.

Starting on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health will open a drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing site on school district property for students, their families, and district employees.

A testing location at the Chuck Shaw Technical Education Center, located at 4260 Westgate Avenue in West Palm Beach, will run seven days a week from Sept. 8 through Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Also starting on Wednesday, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County will take its mobile vaccination unit to two Palm Beach County high schools per day for at least the next three weeks, with one location in the morning and one in the afternoon.

3) Polk County Gunman Kills 4, Including Mom Holding Baby

A Florida sheriff says a man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before getting wounded and surrendering.

An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested, he was so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney.

Judd said Riley was a Marine veteran who seemed to have targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues.

4) Delta Variant Creates Need For More Contact Tracing Tools

School is back and that means your children may be coming into contact with more people.

A team of medical professionals at Florida International University in Miami-Dade County has spent the past year testing an app called COG-TRACER that’s aimed at helping you contact trace through the science of memory.

The app works with you to remember more of your contacts and helps you use your electronic devices to find clues to contact trace.

5) 'Mandel Mobile' Library Brings Learning Resources On The Go

The Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach is getting innovative by delivering their digital services to your neighborhood.

The library is joining the delivery trend to make sure the library’s tech-savvy resources are accessible to all.

The service is called Mandel Mobile and it’s delivering library services directly to neighborhoods, rotating at three different parks in West Palm Beach.