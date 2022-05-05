Feeling 'Priced Out of Paradise?' We want to hear from you

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 will be holding a public town hall on the afternoon of Saturday, May 21, to discuss the housing crisis and cost of living in South Florida.

Anchors Jay Cashmere and Michael Williams will host a panel of experts who will answer questions from members of the audience.

This event will be recorded at WPTV's downtown West Palm Beach studios and aired at a later date.

Please fill out the form below to be contacted by a member of our staff with further details about the event.

