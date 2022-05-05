Watch
About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Actions

Feeling 'Priced Out of Paradise?' We want to hear from you

WPTV to host town hall event focused on South Florida housing, cost of living
'Priced Out of Paradise' graphic
WPTV
'Priced Out of Paradise' graphic
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:45:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 will be holding a public town hall on the afternoon of Saturday, May 21, to discuss the housing crisis and cost of living in South Florida.

Anchors Jay Cashmere and Michael Williams will host a panel of experts who will answer questions from members of the audience.

This event will be recorded at WPTV's downtown West Palm Beach studios and aired at a later date.

Please fill out the form below to be contacted by a member of our staff with further details about the event.

'Priced Out of Paradise' town hall interest

Thank you for your interest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News