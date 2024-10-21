Give a warm welcome to WPTV's newest First Alert Meteorologist Chris Sowers!

WPTV is excited to welcome our newest First Alert Meteorologist, Chris Sowers, to the Sunshine State!

You may have seen Sowers on air for his very first WPTV newscast during Hurricane Milton, or in the community helping to raise relief funds after the tornado outbreak. He's certainly been busy since his big move after 18 years in Philadelphia.

Many northeasterners who have moved down to our area are thrilled to welcome the familiar face and voice of calm to guide them through the unpredictable South Florida weather.

WATCH: South Florida community gives a warm welcome to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Chris Sowers