Enter to win a Mega Saver prize package from the South Florida Fair

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Seventeen (17) First Prizes – each winner will receive one (1) South Florida Fair Mega Saver Package which consists of four (4) Any Day admission tickets, two (2) Ride/wristband vouchers, and four (4) $5.00 food vouchers to be used at the South Florida Fair taking place 1/12/2018 thru 1/28/2018 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach (ARV: $139/winner). Ride/wristband vouchers are valid for any one weekday of the Fair (M-F only) or, 25 ride coupons valid any day. These can be upgraded for Saturdays and Sundays at any booth on the midway during the Fair for an additional $10 per voucher.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER