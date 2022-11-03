Food for Families drive aims to battle hunger across South Florida

STUART, Fla. — WPTV is hosting a food drive as a part of its Bill Brooks' Food for Families, which has its signature event close to Thanksgiving.

The food drive is aimed at helping less fortunate people who have been affected by COVID-19.

Your donation benefits families all across South Florida and you can even specify which county you'd like your donation to benefit.

Bill Brooks' Food for Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager Bill Brooks. Brooks was general manager at WPTV from 1981-98. He died after a battle with cancer.

You can drop off any non-perishable items, including canned and dry foods, baby food and formula, Thursday at Seacoast Bank at the corner of U.S. Highway 1 and Colorado Avenue in Stuart.

Last year, thanks to our viewers, more than 150,000 pounds of food was donated.

The next all-day food drive is Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Palm Beach Kennel Club from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donations will also be collected at all Seacoast Bank locations across the viewing area.