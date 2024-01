WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Let's hear it.

WPTV morning and evening anchors Hollani Davis, Ashley Glass, Michael Williams, Janny Rodriguez and Shannon Cake want to hear from you.

Sign up for a time to speak directly with the WPTV news team on Tuesday, Jan. 30. They'll be at the city library in Lake Worth Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We want to hear the good and the bad from members of the community.