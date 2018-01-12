Tuna Crudo with Tequila Dressing and Blood Orange recipe (1/12/18)
8:10 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef of Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach, Marco Barbisotti.
ahi tuna 2.5 oz.
1/4 avocado ripe cut in cube
1/2 lime juice plus zest
1/2 tea spoon of grain mustard
0.5 oz. White tequila
Maldon salt
extra virgin olive oil
fresh ground pepper
1 small blood orange, peeled and thin sliced
1 small branch of fresh dill
For the dressing:
Place in a bowl the lime juice with the zest, the grain mustard and the tequila; then add little by little the extra virgin olive oil until the dressing get consistency and taste to see if you need more salt.
To finish the dish:
In a cold dish place the tuna thinly cut into slices, then poring a spoon of the tequila dressing and add the avocado cube, the blood orange and the fresh dill. Finish with fresh ground pepper and generously extra virgin olive oil.