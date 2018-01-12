Tuna Crudo with Tequila Dressing and Blood Orange recipe (1/12/18)

8:10 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Sant Ambroeus

Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef of Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach, Marco Barbisotti.

  • ahi tuna 2.5 oz.
  • 1/4 avocado ripe cut in cube 
  • 1/2 lime juice plus zest
  • 1/2 tea spoon of grain mustard 
  • 0.5 oz. White tequila 
  • Maldon salt
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • fresh ground pepper 
  • 1 small blood orange, peeled and thin sliced
  • 1 small branch of fresh dill

For the dressing:

Place in a bowl the lime juice with the zest, the grain mustard and the tequila; then add little by little the extra virgin olive oil until the dressing get consistency and taste to see if you need more salt.


To finish the dish:

In a cold dish place the tuna thinly cut into slices, then poring a spoon of the tequila dressing and add the avocado cube, the blood orange and the fresh dill. Finish with fresh ground pepper and generously extra virgin olive oil.

