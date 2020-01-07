Top 20 travel spots

Information from Palm Beach Travel which compiled this list of what it calls the hottest new travel destinations for 2020.

1. One word – Virgin. Virgin Voyages show how Richard Branson thinks adults should cruise.

The Scarlet Lady has been completed and is on her way to Miami, featuring a Wellness

Initiative called “Vitamin Sea” encouraging cruisers to stay fit, an outdoor boxing ring and

the first-ever tattoo parlor at sea! Virgin Trains has been built to take passengers

seamlessly into Miami from West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale. Virgin

Hotels are also coming to Miami in 2023.

2. It’s time to move a little close to home. We haven’t seen a new hotel in Key West in years.

Kimpton Hotels has announced that they will be opening a boutique hotel in Key West in early 2020.

3. Japan Summer Olympics. Tokyo is one of the hottest travel destinations we have seen in a

long time. There are still tickets available to the summer Olympics starting in July.

4. Clinique La Praire – Who doesn’t need to detox after the holidays? This world renowned,

super exclusive medical spa is Switzerland. Why not ski the French or swiss alps and rejuvenate

afterwards?

5. Rosewood Little Dix – Virgin Gorda Reopens today after 4 years of renovations and Hurricane

Irma’s and Maria. Flights from FLL as low as $600 r/t. Palm Beach Travel has special promotions.

6. Holy Deer San Lorenzo City Lodge, Rome, Italy. Sleep in the Pope’s bedchamber in Rome, the most

exclusive place to stay in the Eternal City. A journey through time in the heart of Piazza Navona. Enjoy

the sacred and profane by staying in the private apartments of Innocent X, who served as Pope from

1644 to 1655. The Holy Deer inspires awe, mystery and is a genuine masterpiece.

7. National Geographic newest expedition ship: Endurance

The Endurance launches in 2020. With only 29 spacious cabins, it holds only 126 guests. The Endurance

will explore unchartered territories such as Northeast Greenland, remote Jan Mayen island and the

Northeast Passage. Take a voyage to the view the Northern lights and Iceland’s wild West Coast and

east Greenland.

8. Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas - Take the adventure of a lifetime with your family

on the largest ship in Alaska, with sky diving, bumper cars and more. Alaska is home to

incredible wonders so it’s no surprise that Royal Caribbean has added the largest cruises

ship to her waters.

9. Chevel Blanc – Paris. The city of love just got a little lovelier with the addition of the Chevel

Blanc just steps from the Louvre, facing the left bank. With 72 rooms and suites, this is a confidential

haven in the heart of the city of lights.

10. Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection – These bespoke luxury voyages will begin sailing in 2020. They

will be introducing three custom built yachts with personalized service, elevated dining and luxury

amenities.

11. Grenada Silver Sands Hotels – With non-stop flights from Miami, Grenada is a great stop for

an easy get away. Known as the island of the Spices, Silversands is the newest luxury property on the

islands. This modern boutique hotel sits on a wide expanse of Grand Anse Beach.

12. Cunard’s Queen Mary Celebrate Independence Day in Boston Harbor aboard the Queen

Mary. Sail from New York , explore the city of Halifax, and discover the beauty of Maine before

enjoying the Independence Day celebration. Only a few cabins remaining on this unique celebration.

13. An underwater submarine experience on Seabourn - The Seabourn Venture is a luxury polar

class expedition ship that will be equipped with a 6 passenger submarine. The ship will carry 2 U-Boat

Cruise Sub 7 subs designed specifically for Seabourn. These subs can take guests and their pilot 300

meters below the surface to explore marine life, ship wrecks and reefs.

14. Sea Cloud Spirit - In 1931 EF Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post designed

the original tall ship, the Sea Cloud. Late this Summer, Sea Cloud will be

launching its third tall ship, the Sea Cloud Spirit. Known for its luxury three and

four masted ships, it regularly ranks a under the best five luxury cruise ships in

the world.

15. Eau Palm Beach – What’s new at the Eau in 2020? A trendy little champagne bar! Stop by for the

Bubbles and Bourbon Social hour at this new hidden little gem. It’s a fun spot to enjoy late into the

evening. Take advantage of the fourth night free promotion (on select nights) and stay and play in

paradise a little longer.

16. Four Seasons Athens – Greece is one of the most highly requested destinations. It’s no wonder

that Four Seasons Opened the beautiful Astrir Palace in Athens. The location is divine, sitting on the

newly revived Athens Riviera, on the end of a pine studded peninsula in Vauliagmeni. This is quickly

becoming one of the hottest resorts in Athens.

17. Saint Barth –Hotel Christopher –Going to Saint Barth? Don’t miss the Luxurious Christopher

Hotel. It’s the only hotel on the island to have sun all day and it has the largest pool on the island. It’s

great for families too, with three new villas opening this year.

18. The Celebrity Apex – South Florida is getting 6 new cruise ships in 2020. The Celebrity Apex,

promising to push modern travel to bold new heights, will debut in November. The Apex aims to

revolutionize the way your see the world.

19. The Brando - For the ultimate luxury Private island experience, visit Marlon Brando’s private

island in the South Pacific. The island of Tetiaroa not only has some of the world most beautiful beaches

but is full of history and culture. Protecting and preserving the sandy white beaches, the flora and fauna

and the wildlife, sustainability is seamlessly woven into the guest’s experience, making a difference in

preserving our world.

20. World Expo Dubai – Touted as the World Greatest Show, many people ask, what is the World’s

Expo? The Expo is the largest event ever planned in an Arab nation, and is set to welcome 190

participating countries and millions of visitors from across the globe to celebrate culture, innovation and

collaboration.