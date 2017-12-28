Tap 42's Salmon Tostones recipe (12/28/17)

Tap 42's cooks Salmon Tostones for New Year's Eve.

Tap 42

1 each crispy tostone
1 tsp guacamole 
2 tsp salmon mixture 
1/2 tsp eel sauce 
1 pinch toasted sesame seeds 
1 pinch chopped cilantro 

(All items below make between 4-6 individual servings)

Guacamole
3 avocado diced
1 tbsp finely chopped onion
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
2 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp kosher salt

Spicy Mayo
½ cup mayo
2 tsp sriracha
1 tsp rice wine vinegar
1 tsp chili garlic sauce
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tsp soy sauce

Salmon Mixture
½ cup diced fresh salmon
2 tbsp spicy mayo
1 pinch cilantro
1 pinch ginger
1 pinch scallion
1 pinch kosher salt

