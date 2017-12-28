Tap 42's Salmon Tostones recipe (12/28/17)

Partly Cloudy
Tap 42's cooks Salmon Tostones for New Year's Eve.
1 each crispy tostone
1 tsp guacamole
2 tsp salmon mixture
1/2 tsp eel sauce
1 pinch toasted sesame seeds
1 pinch chopped cilantro
(All items below make between 4-6 individual servings)
Guacamole
3 avocado diced
1 tbsp finely chopped onion
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
2 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp kosher salt
Spicy Mayo
½ cup mayo
2 tsp sriracha
1 tsp rice wine vinegar
1 tsp chili garlic sauce
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tsp soy sauce
Salmon Mixture
½ cup diced fresh salmon
2 tbsp spicy mayo
1 pinch cilantro
1 pinch ginger
1 pinch scallion
1 pinch kosher salt