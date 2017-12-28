Tap 42's Salmon Tostones recipe (12/28/17)

1 each crispy tostone

1 tsp guacamole

2 tsp salmon mixture

1/2 tsp eel sauce

1 pinch toasted sesame seeds

1 pinch chopped cilantro



(All items below make between 4-6 individual servings)



Guacamole

3 avocado diced

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp kosher salt



Spicy Mayo

½ cup mayo

2 tsp sriracha

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp chili garlic sauce

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp soy sauce



Salmon Mixture

½ cup diced fresh salmon

2 tbsp spicy mayo

1 pinch cilantro

1 pinch ginger

1 pinch scallion

1 pinch kosher salt