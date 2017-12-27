Steals and Deals for 2018

Christmas is over and we are getting ready for the New Year and lifestyle blogger, Christina Nicholson with ChristinaAllDay.com, has something to help you with your resolutions in 2018… and you can get a deal on all of them.

If you want to be more adventurous…

F100 Ghost Drone / Amazon.com

TVDEAL20 / 20% off $179.99

The F100 Ghost drone, by Bellevue, Washington-based brand Force1, comes with a detachable 1080p HD Action Camera (the same size as a GoPro Hero 3 or 4, which are compatible with this drone) that can be used to capture hi-res aerial video.

This drone also features brushless motor tech, which provides a quieter, longer and more stable flight - great for improving that aerial video capture - even at distances of up to 500 meters away. Like all Force1 drones, the Ghost comes with an extra battery to double your flight time.

Get the 20% off discount on the F100 Ghost Drone by using the code TVDEAL20 online.

If you want to make more family time…

Floatimini / Floatimini.com

NBCDEAL / 25% off $$16-$58

Floatimini is quality swimwear for girls with fashion-forward designs. They offer so many adorable swimsuit and cover-up options starting at just 16 dollars.

Get the 25% discount at Floatimini.com by using NBCDEAL at checkout.

If you want to eat healthier…

EduPlated / EduPlated.com

NBCDEAL / 25% off $49+

Eduplated is a personalized nutrition concierge program. Subscribers are given a LIVE Registered Dietitian who they can talk to on a daily or weekly basis to help them discover or meet their healthy eating goals. This is the only plan that allows users to set their goals and work with a Registered Dietician who will help them achieve those goals.

Get the 25% discount at EduPlated.com by using NBCDEAL at checkout.

If you want to work out more…

Yoga Journey / YogaJourney.com

NBCDEAL / $10 per class

Classes at Yoga Journey are $10 each all day, every day. You can pay per class or buy a larger package. It’s the best way to kick off the New Year, and if you want to do it with family and friends, take part in morning yoga in Sanborn Park every Saturday.

On New Year's Day, join Something BIG - a FREE yoga class with a LIVE DJ in Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Get the $10 class at YogaJourney.com.