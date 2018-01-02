Staycation Steals in The Palm Beaches for January 2018

Information submitted by Discover The Palm Beaches

This is a popular time of year for visitors to enjoy The Palm Beaches as a vacation destination. Residents can also take advantage of the same experiences.

Downtown West Palm Beach is a hot spot, and you can stay in a convenient location at the West Palm Beach Marriott hotel. The property is offering two special promotions:

• “KIDS EAT FREE”: Up to four children ages 12 and under eat free off the children’s menu. To book, use promo code MAJ.

• “COUPLES GETAWAY”: Rates starting from $177, complimentary champagne upon arrive, daily breakfast for two and late checkout of 2 p.m. To book, use promo code LVU.

The restaurant in the hotel is Bistro 1001, which just launched a new, chef-driven, seasonal menu. The fresh herbs are grown right on the property at the West Palm Beach Marriott. If you dine there during the month of January, you will receive:

• A complimentary glass of house wine or a dessert with the purchase of an entree.

• Or enjoy a complimentary bottle of house wine with the purchase of two entrees.



For more Staycation ideas, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com