The Palm Beaches offer excellent "staycation" options, especially during April. This month is when you start seeing outstanding savings packages in the beautiful destination.

For example, here is one from an award-winning resort:

One of only two Forbes Five-Star resorts in Palm Beach and eight in Florida, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is where effortless living meets relaxed luxury.

All through April, you can book the “Spring Break Resort Credit” package: Stay 5 nights in a king or double guest room -- receive a $400 resort credit Stay 7 nights in a king or double guest room -- receive a $600 resort credit To book, visit this link: https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/deals/spend-spring-break-beachfront-resort-600-credit To find out more about the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, visit: http://www.eaupalmbeach.com



Now that you’ve covered where to stay, an excellent place to dine in Delray Beach is City Oyster. The popular restaurant is located right on Atlantic Avenue. The restaurant is offering a special promotion:

City Oyster is giving you a complimentary glass of house wine with the purchase of an entrée.

This deal is good all through the month of April.

To find out more about the restaurant, visit: https://www.cityoysterdelray.com

For a fun thing to do, check out the West Palm Beach Food Tours. It’s a way to eat, drink and discover some delicious parts of Downtown West Palm Beach.