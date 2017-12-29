2 T extra virgin olive oil

1 T slivered garlic

½ t red chile flakes

2 C San Marzano tomatoes, coarsely chopped

4 oz. Key West shrimp

6 oz. squid ink tagliatelle

1 T Italian parsley, chopped

In a medium stock pot, boil water.

Put olive oil, garlic and chile in a large saute pan. Heat over medium heat. When garlic is translucent add tomatoes. Reduce until tomato sauce has thickened. Add shrimp. Poach for about 1 minute or until completely cooked. Take off heat.

Meanwhile add tagliatelle to the boiling water. Once the pasta floats strain and add to tomato sauce. Finish with parsley. Toss pasta through sauce and plate in a bowl.

Black Pasta Dough

2 cup of flour

1 tsp salt

9 egg yolks

¼ cup of water

1 T extra virgin olive oil

1 T squid ink

Pour flour and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment run the mixer on low speed and add the yolks, water, oil and squid ink.

Mix until the ingredients come together into a dough.

Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes, or until silky and smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before rolling out.

Cut the dough ball into 8 equal pieces. Using a pasta sheeter, roll one piece of dough through the widest setting. Set to the next narrowest setting and pass the dough through again. Continue this process until desired thickness.

Cut the sheets into 10” lengths. Using a tagliatelle attachment put the sheeted pasta through the pasta cutter. Form into round nests and dust with flour.