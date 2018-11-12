Recipe for shakshuka eggs with feta

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and bell pepper. Cook gently until very soft, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook until tender, 1 to 2 minutes; stir in cumin, paprika and crushed red pepper, and cook 1 minute. Pour in tomatoes and season with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; simmer until tomatoes have thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in crumbled feta.