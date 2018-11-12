Recipe for shakshuka eggs with feta

An easy breakfast or brunch dish when cooking for a crowd during the holidays.
Serves 4 – 6
INGREDIENTS:
3tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1large onion, halved and thinly sliced
1large red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
3garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1teaspoon ground cumin
1teaspoon sweet paprika
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper or to taste
1(28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes with juices, coarsely chopped
¾teaspoon salt, more as needed
¼teaspoon black pepper, more as needed
5ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 1/4 cups)
6large eggs
Chopped cilantro, for serving
Hot sauce, for serving
how to:
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and bell pepper. Cook gently until very soft, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook until tender, 1 to 2 minutes; stir in cumin, paprika and crushed red pepper, and cook 1 minute. Pour in tomatoes and season with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; simmer until tomatoes have thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in crumbled feta.
Gently crack eggs into skillet over tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until eggs are just set, 7 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with hot sauce.