Quinoa 'fried rice' with local broccoli & greens recipe (1/8/18)
9:56 AM, Jan 8, 2018
Quinoa “Fried Rice” with Local Broccoli & Greens
A healthy yet satisfying recipe to kick off the New Year.
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked quinoa
2 cups water
Pinch of kosher or sea salt
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 medium onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 inch knob fresh ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
1 pound broccolini; cut into florets and long stems
1 bunch kale or other hearty green; chopped
1 large egg, beaten
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 teaspoon sesame seed oil
3 green onions, sliced
How to:
Step 1
Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.
Step 2
Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.
Step 3
Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool. After it has cooled to room temperature, cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or until chilled (the quinoa can be cooked and refrigerated the day before).
Step 4
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions and cook for 2 minutes or until the onions are soft. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant.
Step 5
Stir in the broccoli and greens, increase the heat to high, and cook for about 3 minutes, or until the broccoli is tender. Stir in the egg and fish sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the egg is set.
Step 6
Stir in the cooked quinoa and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.