Quinoa 'fried rice' with local broccoli & greens recipe (1/8/18)

Quinoa “Fried Rice” with Local Broccoli & Greens

A healthy yet satisfying recipe to kick off the New Year.

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups water

Pinch of kosher or sea salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch knob fresh ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 pound broccolini; cut into florets and long stems

1 bunch kale or other hearty green; chopped

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon sesame seed oil

3 green onions, sliced

How to:

Step 1

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3

Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool. After it has cooled to room temperature, cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or until chilled (the quinoa can be cooked and refrigerated the day before).

Step 4

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions and cook for 2 minutes or until the onions are soft. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant.

Step 5

Stir in the broccoli and greens, increase the heat to high, and cook for about 3 minutes, or until the broccoli is tender. Stir in the egg and fish sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the egg is set.

Step 6

Stir in the cooked quinoa and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.