Quinoa 'fried rice' with local broccoli & greens recipe (1/8/18)

9:56 AM, Jan 8, 2018
Chef Lindsay Autry cooks A healthy yet satisfying recipe to kick off the New Year.

Quinoa “Fried Rice” with Local Broccoli & Greens

A healthy yet satisfying recipe to kick off the New Year.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 inch knob fresh ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 pound broccolini; cut into florets and long stems
  • 1 bunch kale or other hearty green; chopped
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 3 green onions, sliced

How to:

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2    

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool. After it has cooled to room temperature, cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or until chilled (the quinoa can be cooked and refrigerated the day before).

 

Step 4    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions and cook for 2 minutes or until the onions are soft. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant.

Step 5    

Stir in the broccoli and greens, increase the heat to high, and cook for about 3 minutes, or until the broccoli is tender. Stir in the egg and fish sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the egg is set.

Step 6    

Stir in the cooked quinoa and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.

