Ingredients:

½ cup paprika

½ cup Kosher salt

½ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons black pepper

3 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon Ground Cumin

Instructions:

Mix together

Be sure to make plenty

Save leftovers in a mason jar in a cool dark place

Sprinkle on your ribs, pulled pork, or anything else!