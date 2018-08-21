Indian River County polling place changes

Indian River County Announces Polling Place Changes for the Primary Election



Indian River County, FL – The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections has relocated three polling locations effective for the upcoming Primary Election on August 28. Supervisor of Elections, Leslie Swan, indicated that the changes will impact approximately 16,500 registered voters within Indian River County.

Voters, who previously voted on Election Day at Morning Star Presbyterian Church and the Vero Beach Highlands P.O.A., will move to the Intergenerational Recreation Center located at 1590 9th Street SW (Oslo Road), Vero Beach. This brand new facility has optimal space and ample parking to accommodate a large number of voters. Precinct 18, Saint Edward School, will move to Holy Cross Catholic Church Parish Hall located at 500 Iris Lane, Vero Beach.

New voter information cards will be mailed to all voters affected by a polling place change indicating the voter’s new polling location and address. Voters can also verify their Election Day polling site by visiting the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections website at VoteIndianRiver.com.

Indian River Shores Community Center voters will be temporarily relocated to Christ-by-the-Sea UMC located at 3744 Highway A-1-A, Vero Beach. The Indian River Shores Community Center is under construction and will not be available for the Primary Election on August 28 and the General Election on November 6. All voters in Precincts 14, 15, & 16 were mailed postcards notifying voters of their temporary polling place relocation.

Information from the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections