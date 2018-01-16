Healthy make-ahead breakfasts from The Foodie Physician (1/16/18)

Healthy Make-Ahead Breakfasts for the New Year courtesy of Dr. Sonali Ruder, The Foodie Physician.

The New Year is the perfect time to make a fresh start and that includes eating a nutritious breakfast! Eating a good breakfast jump-starts your metabolism, gives you energy to focus at work and cuts down on unhealthy snacking later in the day.

Many of us are often rushing out the door in the morning so here are three healthy breakfast dishes that can all be prepared ahead of time. Make a batch on the weekend and enjoy a satisfying and delicious breakfast every day for the rest of the week!

1) Jump-Start Your Day Breakfast Burritos

Recipe link: https://thefoodiephysician.com/dining-with-doc-jump-start-your-day/

These protein-packed burritos are perfect for busy mornings! You can prepare a whole batch of them ahead of time and freeze them. Then during the week, you just unwrap one, pop it in the microwave and breakfast is ready. I stuff the burritos with scrambled eggs and other nutrient-dense ingredient like red bell peppers, black beans and cheddar cheese. I will demo this recipe and show how to roll the burritos.

2) Berry Chia Pudding Parfaits

Recipe link: https://thefoodiephysician.com/batch-cooking-berry-chia-pudding-parfaits/

These pretty parfaits are made with Greek yogurt, milk and chia seeds layered with fresh berries. Chia seeds are nutritional powerhouses packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and antioxidants. When you soak them in liquid, they plump up overnight, thickening the yogurt and milk mixture into a delicious pudding. You can make a big batch of the chia pudding on the weekend and leave it in the fridge. Then in the morning, you can layer the chia pudding with your favorite ingredients like fresh berries and granola.

3) Banana Flax Bread

Recipe link: https://thefoodiephysician.com/dining-with-doc-banana-flax-bread/

Quick breads like banana bread are perfect for freezing. You can freeze a whole loaf, or individual slices, or you can bake them in a muffin tin and freeze the muffins. You can make a batch on the weekend and then you can enjoy it for weeks. I use whole wheat flour for a boost of whole grains, ground flaxseed for fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, and Greek yogurt for extra protein and calcium.