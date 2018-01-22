Family friendly camping meal recipes (1/22/19)

Camping/ Sausage Foil Packs

Serving / 4

Ingredients

8 chicken apple sausage links, 2 per foil pack

3 large sweet potatoes, cut into 1 inch cubes, divided evenly

3 bell peppers, red, yellow and green, julienne, divided evenly

2 small Spanish onion, julienne, divided evenly

6 cups of fresh spinach, set aside for later

¼ cup olive oil

sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

Instructions

Tear 8 pieces of heavy duty foil approximately double the size of the food to go in it. You will use 2 layers for each pack. Spray top layer of foil with non-stick spray. Evenly divide veggies among four packets. Place 2 sausages on top of each packet with veggies. Drizzle equal amounts of olive oil overtop each packet and season with sea salt and fresh cracked pepper Take long sides of foil and bring together, crimping with fingers and rolling the edges over until you are 1 inch or so above the food leaving a pocket for air but still fully enclosed. Place packets onto a metal rack over a campfire or onto a preheated grill in indirect heat Cook packet for 40 minutes Carefully remove from heat and let rest for a minute. Very carefully open packet as it will be full of steam. Add spinach, close back up and return to fire for an additional 5 minutes or until chicken sausage is cooked through.

(For an easy and healthy breakfast alternative, swap chicken sausage for turkey breakfast sausage, sweet potatoes for regular potatoes and add an egg at spinach step)

Camping/ Bread Pudding Foil Packs

Serving / 4

Ingredients

4 cups of whole wheat oatmeal bread large cubed

2 lg eggs

½ cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup blueberry

zest and juice of 1 lemon (no white)

Instructions

Whisk together eggs, milk, cream, sugar and cinnamon, Store for later in a sealable container and keep cold. When ready for a treat, tear 2 pieces of heavy duty foil approximately double the size of the food to go in it. You will use a double layer for the pack. Spray top layer of foil with non-stick spray, and fold into a bowl with the sides nice and high. Place cubed bread into foil. Give container with liquids a good shake to redistribute and pour evenly over the bread. Take long sides of foil and bring together, crimping with fingers and rolling the edges over until you are 1 inch or so above the food leaving a pocket for air but still fully enclosed. Let sit for 30 minutes to allow bread to absorb the liquids. Place packets onto a metal rack over a campfire or onto a preheated grill in indirect heat Cook packet for 30 - 40 minutes Carefully remove from heat and let cool slightly about 10 minutes. Very carefully open packet incase there is still some steam present.

(For an adult alternative, try blackberries with orange peel, bourbon and allspice)