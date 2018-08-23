Cuban sandwich recipe

Ingredients

9" piece of Cuban bread

4 ounces smoked ham, thinly sliced

1 ½ ounces pork loin, thinly sliced

1 ounce Genoa salami,thinly sliced

1 ounce Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

Pickle chips to line sandwich

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

Soft butter

Method

Cut Cuban bread in half lengthwise. Layer sliced meats and cheese in the following order: ham, pork, salami and then cheese. Place pickle chips evenly on top.

Spread mustard on top half of bread. Lightly butter both top and bottom of sandwich. Heat sandwich in press until crisp. Cut diagonally from corner to corner. Serves 1.