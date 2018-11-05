Butternut Squash Soup from Corner Porch

Mahendra Mahabir, the general manager of Corner Porch, outlines how to cook up a special fall treat.

Corner Porch’s Butternut Squash Soup Recipe



Ingredients –

1 medium butternut squash

½ small white onion finely chopped

5 cloves roasted garlic finely chopped (fresh garlic will work as well, use 3 medium cloves)

2 TBS olive oil

2 TBS cinnamon

1 TPS nutmeg

4 TBS brown sugar

1TPS curry powder

2 TBS thyme

Salt

Black Pepper

1 15oz can pumpkin puree

1 Cup heavy cream

4 Cups chicken stock (no sodium if store bought)



Directions –

Heat oven at 350 degrees

Cut butternut squash in half (length wise) generously season with salt, pepper and brown sugar on both halves.

Place on rack and roast in oven for 20-30 minutes (squash should be soft and sugar should be caramelized).

Let cool - scoop squash out and place in bowl.

In medium size pot heat oil, add the onions and cook until translucent, add roasted garlic, add cinnamon, nutmeg, curry powder, and thyme cook for 2 minutes.

Add pumpkin puree and roasted pumpkin in the pot, stir to mix all ingredients.

Add salt and black pepper to taste.

Add Chicken stock, stir and bring to a boil.



Add heavy cream, simmer on low for 10 minutes.

Taste for salt/pepper

Remove from heat and blend.

If the soup is too thick you can add stock or cream to thin out.

Garnish with a dollop of sour cream and enjoy.

