BBQ salmon recipe

BBQ Salmon

Ingredients

2 - 4 Salmon filets (6-8 ounces)

Marinade

4 Tbls Brown sugar

2 Tbls Lemon juice

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

½ tsp Garlic, granulated

4 Tbls Soy sauce

4 Tbls Olive oil

4 Tbls Water

Cooking Procedure:

2-4 Tbls BBQ Sauce for each filet

Instructions

1. Place all marinade ingredients into a small bowl

2. Stir brown sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, and water until sugar is dissolved

3. Place salmon in a resealable bag and refrigerate for 2-4 hours

4. Remove salmon from marinade and top with BBQ sauce, skin side down

Stove top:

1. Place salmon in a Teflon coated sauté pan and cook on medium heat with the BBQ side down for 3-4 minutes.

2. Turn salmon and continue cooking for an additional 4-6 minutes

3. Use additional BBQ sauce for dipping after serving

Note: Because of the sugar content in the marinade and BBQ the sauce will "caramelize" to produce a dark coating on the salmon

Oven:

1. Place the salmon, skin side down in a cast iron skillet or a foiled lined pan

2. Pour 4 Tbls of BBQ sauce over the salmon and spread

3. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes (or until salmon is cooked medium, but cooked through)

4. Use additional BBQ sauce for dipping after serving