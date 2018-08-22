BBQ salmon recipe

BBQ Salmon
Ingredients
2 - 4 Salmon filets (6-8 ounces)
Marinade
4 Tbls Brown sugar
2 Tbls Lemon juice
1 tsp Salt
½ tsp Pepper
½ tsp Garlic, granulated
4 Tbls Soy sauce
4 Tbls Olive oil
4 Tbls Water
Cooking Procedure:
2-4 Tbls BBQ Sauce for each filet
Instructions
1. Place all marinade ingredients into a small bowl
2. Stir brown sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, and water until sugar is dissolved
3. Place salmon in a resealable bag and refrigerate for 2-4 hours
4. Remove salmon from marinade and top with BBQ sauce, skin side down
Stove top:
1. Place salmon in a Teflon coated sauté pan and cook on medium heat with the BBQ side down for 3-4 minutes.
2. Turn salmon and continue cooking for an additional 4-6 minutes
3. Use additional BBQ sauce for dipping after serving
Note: Because of the sugar content in the marinade and BBQ the sauce will "caramelize" to produce a dark coating on the salmon
Oven:
1. Place the salmon, skin side down in a cast iron skillet or a foiled lined pan
2. Pour 4 Tbls of BBQ sauce over the salmon and spread
3. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes (or until salmon is cooked medium, but cooked through)
4. Use additional BBQ sauce for dipping after serving