BBQ salmon recipe

Posted: 9:27 AM, Aug 22, 2018
BBQ Salmon

 

Ingredients

2 - 4 Salmon filets (6-8 ounces)

 

Marinade

4 Tbls Brown sugar

2 Tbls Lemon juice

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

½ tsp Garlic, granulated

4 Tbls Soy sauce

4 Tbls Olive oil

4 Tbls Water

 

Cooking Procedure:

2-4 Tbls BBQ Sauce for each filet

 

Instructions

1.            Place all marinade ingredients into a small bowl

2.            Stir brown sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, and water until sugar is dissolved

3.            Place salmon in a resealable bag and refrigerate for 2-4 hours

4.            Remove salmon from marinade and top with BBQ sauce, skin side down

 

Stove top:

1.            Place salmon in a Teflon coated sauté pan and cook on medium heat with the BBQ side down for 3-4 minutes. 

2.            Turn salmon and continue cooking for an additional 4-6 minutes

3.            Use additional BBQ sauce for dipping after serving

 

Note: Because of the sugar content in the marinade and BBQ the sauce will "caramelize" to produce a dark coating on the salmon

 

Oven:

1.    Place the salmon, skin side down in a cast iron skillet or a foiled lined pan

2.    Pour 4 Tbls of BBQ sauce over the salmon and spread

3.    Bake at 400 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes (or until salmon is cooked medium, but cooked through)

4.    Use additional BBQ sauce for dipping after serving

