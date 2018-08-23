Back to school beauty for busy moms

Contributed by Angela Cruz, www.angela-cruz.com

Kids are back in school, and that means parents are busier than ever! Here are some innovative beauty products to help busy moms look and feel their best.

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: When you’re getting children ready in the morning, precious minutes count! The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with fast drying and controlled styling. It was the most-awarded hair dryer of 2017! To buy, visit https://www.dyson.com/hair-care/dyson-supersonic-overview.html.

2. Hidden Crown Halo Extensions: If you want to add instant volume and length to your hair, check out these Crown extensions. They do not use clips or glue, so there’s no damage, and the company bills itself as giving you “the easiest extensions ever.” To wear, simply place the Hidden Crown extension on the top of your head, and pull your own hair over the top. To buy, visit https://www.hiddencrownhair.com.

3. Instytutum Triple Action Resurfacing Peel: If you’re seeking complexion perfection, but are short on time, try this transforming triple-action exfoliating facial. It has a 10% acid duo, papaya enzymes and loads of ultrafine micro-polishing bamboo beads to give you an in-office microdermabrasion treatment effect. To purchase, visit https://instytutum.com/product/triple-effect-peel.

4. Stila Perfect Me, Perfect Hue Eye & Cheek Palette and Stila Correct & Perfect All-In-One Color Correcting Palette: For a fast face that looks polished and pretty, these palettes contain everything you need to get ready in a flash. Whether you need to cream color correctors to cover under-eye circles, redness, uneven or dull skin, or you want long-wearing, one-swipe eye and cheek colors filled with neutral hues that work for all skin tones – these foolproof palettes make it easy to get out of the door in a hurry. To purchase, visit https://www.stilacosmetics.com/products/perfect-me-perfect-hue-eye-cheek-palette and https://www.stilacosmetics.com/products/correct-perfect-correcting-palette.

5. Osmosis Colour Age Defying Treatment Concealer: It's billed as “a 60 second miracle!” On one end, a moisture balm twists up to instantly hydrate and plump the under-eye area. Since the balm is smooth and soaks right in, you can immediately apply the concealer to cover dark circles, redness and any other discoloration in a flash. To purchase, visit https://www.lovelyskin.com/o/osmosis-colour-age-defying-treatment-concealer.

6. 4-in-1 Lip Solution Lipstick: For a pulled-together makeup look without the effort, try the 4-in-1 Smooth Lip Solution. This product is a multi-tasking lipstick, lip stain, lip balm and lip gloss with a long-lasting wear, making this a great choice for any mom on-the-go! It combines the hue of a lipstick with the hydrating and conditioning properties of an anti-aging balm, the radiant shine of a lip gloss and the long-lasting staying power of a stain. To purchase, visit http://dermelect.com.

