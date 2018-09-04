Anthony's traditional cheese pizza recipe (9/4/18)

Mostly Cloudy
INGREDIENTS
* 16-20 oz. dough ball
* 7 oz. pizza sauce
* 10 oz. shredded mozzarella
* 1 tsp. Romano cheese
* 1 tbsp. olive oil
* Flour as needed
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Place Sprinkle flour on clean surface and roll out or stretch dough into a circle approximately 16' and place on a pizza peel or a sheet tray (flipped over).
2. Spread olive oil on the edge of the dough to give the crust a golden color.
3. Evenly spread the mozzarella over the dough, starting from the center.
4. Using a ladle, dollop the pizza sauce on top of the cheese.
5. Sprinkle with Romano cheese.
6. Place in oven at 400 degrees and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes. Pizza should be golden and crispy
7. Enjoy!