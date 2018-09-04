Anthony's traditional cheese pizza recipe (9/4/18)

11:02 AM, Sep 4, 2018
INGREDIENTS

* 16-20 oz. dough ball

* 7 oz. pizza sauce

* 10 oz. shredded mozzarella

* 1 tsp. Romano cheese

* 1 tbsp. olive oil

* Flour as needed

 

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Place Sprinkle flour on clean surface and roll out or stretch dough into a circle approximately 16' and place on a pizza peel or a sheet tray (flipped over). 

2. Spread olive oil on the edge of the dough to give the crust a golden color.

3. Evenly spread the mozzarella over the dough, starting from the center.

4. Using a ladle, dollop the pizza sauce on top of the cheese.

5. Sprinkle with Romano cheese.

6. Place in oven at 400 degrees and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes. Pizza should be golden and crispy

7. Enjoy!

