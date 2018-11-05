All About Hair

Taking care of your crowning glory has never been easier! With a variety of tools and products available today, below are some that will help you achieve a great hair day every day.

A unique styling tool that gives back by n:p beautiful is a flat iron created by celebrity hairstylist David Babaii - the “mane man” behind Kate Hudson's beachy waves – while the flat iron has been tested on Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle. The patent-pending, sleek, modern iron is curved to allow for endless styling options like waves, flips, curls and ringlets. Its innovative rose gold vibrating plates shuffle the hair back and forth to minimize tugging, slipping, or pulling while curling for an even, shiny, healthy finish. What’s even better - 10% of net proceeds support Pediatric Cancer Research and Animal Welfare causes. You can purchase one at https://bit.ly/2F7LsMO

My Favorite Hair Tie is a premium spiral hair tie that has a charitable component – for every hair tie purchased, a pack is donated to Wigs for Kids. The company is based out of Boca Raton, and the product has improved the quality and approach to the spiral hair tie by using eco-friendly materials while customizing colors to match common hair colors so they seamlessly blend into your hair. The glossy finish guarantees My Favorite Hair Tie will comfortably glide out of your hair, leaving no dents and avoiding tangles and hair breakage. You can purchase the two kinds, the Active Spiral Hair Tie or the Everyday Spiral Hair Tie, at www.myfavoritehairtie.com.

Aqua Hair Extensions are made of high-quality 100% Remy human hair, and carries all of the professional applications for your preference: tape-in, cylinder, keratin fusion and clip-ins. The unsurpassed quality of Aqua Hair Extensions begins with the advanced two-step hair technology process. During the first step, hair is treated for 12 hours in a nutrient-rich solution which protects the hair’s cuticle during processing (lifting). Then for the second step, a 21-day lifting process is used, which is much slower and gentler than traditional methods, thereby preserving the integrity of the hair’s cuticle. You can get your Aqua Hair Extensions done at Blowtox Premier Blowdry and Salon in Palm Beach Gardens, at https://blowtoxpga.com.

A revolutionary hair dryer is rocking the beauty industry – RevAir is the world’s first and only reverse-air dryer. That’s right, it uses suction to dry and straighten hair in a single step! This 2-in-1 product is designed for simplicity, so RevAir truly works on all hair types and requires no skill. It tested 3x faster in third party trials and uses less heat than even the lowest setting on your traditional flat iron, which means less damage. The patented reverse-air technology envelops hair, simultaneously drying it from root to end. Automatic tension replaces the need for a round brush and all the tugging that comes with it, effortlessly straightens hair while aligning strands and smoothing cuticles for a shiny, frizz-free finish. You can see videos and purchase it at https://myrevair.com.

Seeking fairytale shine, without the stress? Unwash, the indie hair care line that made a name for itself with their wildly popular Dry Cleansers, also offers an Overnight Hair Masque that lets you wake up and rinse your hair to discover the glossier version you've been waiting for. This masque will repair damage, hydrate hair and help protect your color, and it even comes with a convenient hair wrap to help protect your pillow. You can purchase the kit at https://bit.ly/2EVAWYz.

For hair removal, The PerfectSmooth IPL Hair Removal Device from CosBeauty uses professional intense pulsed light (IPL) to target precisely at melanin in hair follicles to disable hair growth, which results in permanent hair removal. At the same time, it enhances skin smoothness and clears acne. It’s perfect for sensitive areas like bikini lines. IPL can reach every layer of the skin, penetrate hair follicles, crush abnormal cells and be absorbed by melanin. It results in a safe and permanent hair removal without damaging the skin. IPL promotes a natural collagen renewal process which enhances the smoothness and elasticity of skin, in better blood micro-circulation. The spectrum of light used in IPL treatment helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria deep beneath the skin’s surface, clearing your skin and helping to prevent future breakouts. After four to six months usage, hair growth is visibly less. You can purchase it at https://amzn.to/2CXCUoM.

For those suffering from hair loss, Groh Restorative Shampoo and Replenishing Conditioner help thicken and grow healthier, more youthful-looking hair. ErgoD2® stimulates cellular health through its cultivated blend of natural micronutrients and essential antioxidants with resultant quicker-growing, thicker, and healthier hair. The shampoo cleanses and helps thicken the roots by removing buildup of pollutants and toxins, while helping to regulate excessive sebum production in the hair and scalp. The conditioner is weightless, helping hair become thicker while boosting volume and lift in the texture. You can purchase them, along with the Daily Vitality Boost supplement and Stimulating Scalp Serum, at http://mygroh.com.

Have you ever heard of glitter hair? Get ahead of the trend that is sure to be seen everywhere for the holidays. The new Gen Glitter by Petite ‘n Pretty helps create the look without the guilt of damaging hair and is safe for all ages. The water-based formula feels weightless, applies easy with a wand (with no sticky mess) and dries down to a non-tacky sparkle finish. Plus it smells delicious and doesn't leave a chemical residue. You can purchase it at https://bit.ly/2wUB58m.