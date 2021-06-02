5 Things To Know Wednesday, June 2, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Water, water everywhere, but Delray Beach join places it's not safe to drink:

Because of a water main break, Delray Beach on Tuesday night issued a precautionary boil water notice for portions of the city.

The order is for for all properties south of North Drive between Circle Drive, Club Drive and Evans Road in Delray Beach.

The drinking water advisory in West Palm Beach and the Okeechobee County precautionary boil water notice still stand.

Delray Beach issues boil water notice after water main break

2. DeSantis signs transgender athlete bill into law on first day of Pride Month:

Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning transgender women and girls from playing in female sports. DeSantis called the decree the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

At the kick-off to LGBTQ Pride Month at Centennial Square in downtown West Palm Beach, people called it discriminatory.

While the law bans transgender women from participating in women's sports, it does allow "students of the female sex" to compete in "athletic teams or sports designated for males, men, or boys."

LGBTQ community reacts to Gov. DeSantis controversial transgender female athletes bill

3. Speaking of the governor, another challenger has entered the 2022 ring:

Florida's agriculture commissioner announced Tuesday that she will seek to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, hours after filing paperwork with the Florida Division of Elections.

The 43-year-old Fort Lauderdale attorney was the only Democrat to win a statewide election in 2018 and is the lone Democrat in the governor's cabinet.

The announcement means she will be up against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in the gubernatorial race. Crist, who announced last month that he was running, has previously served as Florida's governor, but he was a Republican at the time.

Nikki Fried to run for governor in 2022

4. Dare to Dream: Disney ready to set sail, but is DeSantis?

Disney Cruise Lines has been approved by the CDC to conduct a two night simulation cruise on June 29 on the Disney Dream departing from Port Canaveral.

DeSantis is suing the CDC over the requirements for cruises to have 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers vaccinated. Mediation between Florida and the CDC remains underway, with a court-imposed deadline of Tuesday, but nothing has been announced so far.

Miami-based Norwegian has threatened to abandon its three Florida ports and move to the Caribbean over DeSantis’ order.

Disney Cruise Line to set sail on 2-night COVID test cruise

5. Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody. Christopher Urena, 29, and Wisdom Awute, 21, face charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, according to arrest reports.

Awute, a rapper who goes by the name Wisdom and is in DaBaby's music entourage, is accused of shooting a man in the leg. Urena is accused of shooting someone in the back, who, according to the report, is still in the hospital and paralyzed.

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

Today's Forecast

Lawns are loving this early June rain

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 2, 1997, Timothy McVeigh, a former U.S. Army soldier, is convicted on 15 counts of murder and conspiracy for his role in the 1995 terrorist bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."