5 Things To Know On Wednesday, September 22, 2021

1. The latest in the Gabby Petito case

The remains found in Wyoming have been positively identified as Gabby Petito, and her death was determined as a homicide, the FBI said.

Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie set out on a cross-country road trip this summer. Laundrie returned to their home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1, but without Petito, causing her parents to file a missing person's report on Sept. 11.

Investigators have returned to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve to look for Laundrie. Laundrie's parents said they hadn't seen him since last Tuesday, but they believe he came to the area to hike.

2. New Fla. surgeon general questions masks, vaccines

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he has appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo to succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees as the state's top doctor.

Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA in California, where he was the associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

Ladapo has written essays questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, the effectiveness of masks and favoring hydroxychloroquine. Ladapo said Tuesday getting vaccinated is a matter of personal choice.

3. Florida's seventh-largest city is now under new leadership

Shannon Martin, Port St. Lucie's district three councilwoman for more than a decade, garnered roughly 65% of votes in Tuesday's special election to become mayor.

"I've had such community support, widespread support from all different facets of the community," said Martin, Port St. Lucie mayor-elect.

Martin will serve the remainder of former mayor Gregory Orevec's term which ends in November 2022.

4. Iconic Palm Beach International Raceway up for sale

Palm Beach International Raceway opened in 1964. For years the track has given pros, amateurs, and families a chance to enjoy fast cars, but at the moment there's a proposal that could sell the track to a Georgia company that builds warehouses.

The calls to keep the location a raceway continues to gain support from big names, like Miami's own Pitbull and Indianapolis 500 champ, Danny Sullivan.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw even expressed concerns that without a raceway it could lead to more illegal street racing.

5. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown, suspend debt limit

The House approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid.

In a 220-211 vote, all Democrats voted for it and all Republicans opposed it.

As the bill heads to the Senate, Republicans are threatening to block it, which could leave Democrats scrambling to find another way to avoid a federal funding lapse — or even a first-ever default on U.S. debt. Congress has to pass a funding plan by Sept. 30 to prevent a shutdown.

On This Day In History

On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issues a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which sets a date for the freedom of more than 3 million enslaved in the United States.

