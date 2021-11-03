5 Things To Know On Wednesday, November 3, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida's 20th Congressional District results... so far

One half of the race to determine Florida's newest member of Congress remains undecided.

Jason Mariner is the projected winner of the Republican primary in Tuesday's special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District, but the Democratic race between top vote-getters Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was too close to call.

The candidates are vying to fill the congressional seat left vacant since the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Florida's 20th Congressional District Democratic race too close to call

2. Have you seen Naudia Kilpatrick? Teen hasn't been seen in 2 weeks

Naudia Kilpatrick,16, was last seen on Oct. 21 in the 900 block of Abraham Avenue in West Palm Beach.

Naudia is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 126 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue/green eyes, but a family member says Naudia may have dyed her hair black.

Anyone who locates Naudia Kilpatrick is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 21-14723.

WPBPD

3. FBI investigating 'computer incident' at Martin County Tax Collector's Office

The tax collector broke her silence with Contact 5 on Tuesday to say there is good news and bad news at an office that provides the community with numerous services, such as renewing car tags.

The good news is that some systems are up and running. WPTV observed some people who were able to pay their property taxes.

The bad news is that there is little information as to the damage inflicted by what could be a malware attack.

FBI investigating 'computer incident' at Martin County Tax Collector's Office

4. Magic Johnson comes to Florida to raise student mental health awareness

Research shows about 200,000 Florida kids suffer from untreated mental health disorders. Basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson wants to cut that number down.

The former NBA pro met with a handful of high school and college students at Florida's Historic Capitol Building, urging them to speak up if they’re suffering.

With Florida's Legislature set to return to lawmaking in January, Johnson also said he hoped lawmakers would recognize the mental health problems that need to be addressed.

Magic Johnson visits Florida to put spotlight on mental health of young athletes

5. Braves dominate Astros in Game 6 to win World Series

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions for the first time since 1995.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to claim the championship.

Atlanta scored three runs in the 3rd inning and three runs in the 5th inning. They built on their 6-0 lead in the 7th inning with a Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run.

Braves dominate Astros in Game 6 to win World Series

Today's Forecast

Partly sunny skies with a slim chance for an isolated shower

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On November 03, 1979, five members of the Communist Workers Party, participating in a “Death to the Klan” rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, are shot to death by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis. Several others were wounded in what became known as the Greensboro massacre.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."