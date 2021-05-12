5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 12, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Is Florida running on E? Not exactly.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but AAA says drivers should be aware that Florida is not largely dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture warned Monday against gas hoarding and panic buying. Sales are about two to three times higher than normal in some states as drivers panic to fill up their tanks.

Reports say Colonial Pipeline's operations could be back to normal by the weekend.

Florida should remain well supplied with gas following Colonial Pipeline hack, AAA says

2. The good news? You don't need to drive to get your vaccine.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the Salvation Army to offer several mobile vaccine clinics this week in Palm Beach County.

The mobile vaccine sites will be at various Salvation Army stores and church/community centers in the county Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. You can find the exact locations at the link above.

Soon, you can put those locations into your Uber or Lyft app and go there for free. Lyft and Uber will promote free rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps.

Uber, Lyft to offer free rides to vaccination sites

3. Where does the debate stand on masks in schools? We'll learn more today.

On Wednesday, a decision will be made whether or not to require masks for the rest of the school year and the summer in Martin County.

In an interview, district officials told WPTV that their current reopening plan remains in effect. That includes the mask rules in place now for months.

If the mandate is repealed at Wednesday's emergency meeting, there would be little time left this school year and the board will need to seek legal advice on how to proceed.

Parents, school board members prepare for emergency meeting to reconsider masks in schools

4. Speaking of schools, some Florida kids will have more options:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced major and controversial changes to the Sunshine State's school choice program.

Speaking at St. John the Apostle Catholic School in Hialeah, the governor signed HB 7045 into law, which allows more children from low-income families to be eligible for K-12 private school "vouchers," also known as scholarships.

However, public school officials have criticized the measure, saying the bill siphons taxpayer money away from public schools and allows students to attend private schools for free using taxpayer money.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces school choice expansion

5. Curtains for Cheney? Seems certain.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post.

The move comes after Cheney repeatedly challenged Trump's false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud and criticized Trump's role in encouraging supporters' Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cheney seems all but certain to be tossed from her leadership job.

McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster

Today's Forecast

Scattered storms possible through Friday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On May 12, 1963, Bob Dylan walked out on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

By the end of the summer of 1963, Bob Dylan would be known to millions who watched or witnessed his performances at the March on Washington. But back in May, Dylan was still just another aspiring musician when he walked off the set of the country’s highest-rated variety show after network censors rejected the song he planned on performing.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."