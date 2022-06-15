5 Things To Know on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Boynton Beach synagogue challenges Florida abortion law

A new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks with some exceptions violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections, a synagogue claims in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons.

The lawsuit adds that people who “do not share the religious views reflected in the act will suffer" and that it “threatens the Jewish people by imposing the laws of other religions upon Jews.”

2. Palm Beach County School Board to vote on parental rights policy

The "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" measure, officially takes effect in Florida public schools in a matter of weeks.

The Palm Beach County School Board is set to vote Wednesday on a new policy to recognize the legislation.

The Palm Beach County policy outlines what parents can do if they have a complaint about what their kids are taught, or other issues.

3. Family of Supreme Court justices get more security ahead of abortion ruling

The Supreme Court is in the midst of rendering opinions this session. One of the most highly anticipated opinions could determine whether abortions are illegal and could be handed down as soon as today.

The House approved Senate-passed legislation Tuesday that would provide security to family members of Supreme Court justices nearly a week after an armed man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, 396-27. It now goes to President Joe Biden for a signature.

4. Stocks dip into bear market before big announcement by Federal Reserve

Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% after another day of unsteady trading. Investors are bracing to see how big of an interest rate hike the Federal Reserve will make on Wednesday.

Also, one of the more reliable warning signals for an economic recession started blinking again. Treasurys, the IOUs the U.S. government gives to investors who lend it money, are at the center of the investing world.

5. Ukraine forest is site of another mass grave exhumation

Since the withdrawal of Russian troops from parts of Ukraine at the end of March, authorities say they have uncovered the bodies of 1,316 people, many in mass graves in the forest and elsewhere.

The Ukrainian police chief reports that authorities have opened criminal investigations into the killings of more than 12,000 people since Russia’ invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

This week, workers exhumed bodies from another mass grave found near the town of Bucha on Kyiv’s outskirts.

On This Day In History

Henry Ossian Flipper, born into slavery in Thomasville, Georgia, in 1856, becomes the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York on June 14, 1877.

