5 Things To Know on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

1. Area in southern Gulf of Mexico has high chance of development

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said an area in the southern Gulf of Mexico now has a high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression over the next five days.

There is a 50% chance of development in the next two days and 70% within the next five days.

The EURO still has it moving over Florida, which would mean higher rain chances and abundant rainfall. The GFS model has shifted closer to Florida, but still with less rainfall than the EURO with most of the moisture staying south and east of the state.

Former Pacific hurricane has 70% chance of reforming in Gulf

2. Uvalde school police chief not responding to investigators, according to reports

The Uvalde school district's police chief who made the decision to delay entering Robb Elementary School to stop a gunman has reportedly not responded to requests by state investigators for a follow-up interview, the Texas Tribune reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo is said to no longer be cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary, according to law official sources who spoke to ABC News.

The delay in killing the gunman responsible for killing 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas was described as "excruciating." Parents outside of the school could be seen begging police to rush in and help as panicked children inside of the school called 911 to ask the police to hurry and stop the gunman.

The latest 1 week after the Uvalde school shooting

3. Coco Gauff reaches Grand Slam semifinals for first time

American teenager Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

The 18-year-old Delray Beach, Florida, native will next face another first-time semifinalist in Martina Trevisan, who earlier beat Leylah Fernandez.

Her match starts at 9 a.m. today.

Coco Gauff reaches Grand Slam semifinals for first time

4. Self-driving cars to be tested in Boca Raton

Boca Raton is now testing self-driving cars with the hope of eventually adding them alongside drivers on the road.

The nation's first autonomous vehicle remote control command center will be headquartered in the city. An operator in the command center will be monitoring the cars and ready to remotely drive if something goes wrong.

Cars will be tested on the Boca Raton Innovation Campus. This launch comes as self-driving technology has picked up in the last few years.

Boca Raton Innovation Campus begins testing self-driving cars

5. 'Stranger Things' sends 1985 Kate Bush song 'Running Up That Hill' to No. 1

Thirty-seven years after its release, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" is the No. 1 song in America.

The 1985 single from the English singer's fifth studio album "Hounds of Love" was No. 1 on the iTunes song chart Tuesday after being featured in the season four premiere of the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Bush's song is more popular now than it was in 1985, when it reached No. 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.

John Glanville/AP Leading British female pop singer Kate Bush is photographed April 6, 1980, in London.

On This Day In History

On June 1, 1980, CNN (Cable News Network), the world’s first 24-hour television news network, makes its debut. The network signed on from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, with a lead story about the attempted assassination of civil rights leader Vernon Jordan.

