5 Things To Know on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

1. Jurors see gruesome video of Parkland school shooting

The sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz finally began Monday in a Broward County courtroom in what is expected to be a long and emotional case, taking months to complete.

Jurors heard heart-wrenching testimony from a student and teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who remembered the violence that unfolded on Valentine’s Day four years ago.

Jurors were also shown graphic 15-minute video of the shooting. The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz.

2. Tropicana plant operations in Fort Pierce moving across state

Tropicana has contacted St. Lucie County to tell them that juicing operations in Fort Pierce will be moved across the state to their Bradenton plant.

According to the county's economic development council, there are 258 employees working here at last count.

WPTV learned that the plant will not entirely shut down. It will still be used for storage, packaging and distribution.

3. Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers see power bills double

If you live in Fort Pierce and have Fort Pierce Utilities Authority as your utility company, you likely noticed an increase in your power bill this month.

A rate hike has led some people to protest outside FPUA, bills are almost doubling during an already tough time for families.

Following Tuesday’s utility board meeting, Board Chair Frank Fee said the rate hike is largely due to the rising cost of natural gas which powers the grid that serves FPUA’s roughly 28,000 customers, according to its website.

4. House passes same-sex and interracial marriage bill

Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in the House to overwhelmingly approve a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster.

It's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.

5. US Capitol Police arrest 35, including 17 members of Congress, at abortion protest

Capitol Police arrested 17 members of Congress on Tuesday as protests over abortion rights were held at the U.S. Capitol

They were among 35 people arrested for "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," U.S. Capitol Police said.

Among those arrested were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee of California, and Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.

Today's Forecast

Hazy, hot and humid with limited rain chances

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Wednesday, July 20,, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

At 10:56 p.m. EDT, American astronaut Neil Armstrong, 240,000 miles from Earth, speaks these words to more than a billion people listening at home: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Stepping off the lunar landing module Eagle, Armstrong became the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

