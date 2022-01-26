5 Things To Know On Wednesday, January 26, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Lucie County

A main water line break has caused officials to issue a Boil Water advisory.

St. Lucie County Utility customers in Indian River Estates, North Hutchinson Island, along the Okeechobee/Midway Road corridor and from the Treasure Coast International Airport and Business Park north along U.S. 1 to the county line to 25th Street are under a boil water notice until further notice.

Once water is restored, impacted residents will be under a 72-hour precautionary, boil water advisory for any water used for drinking or cooking.

2. Search for 39 people continues after boat overturns off Fort Pierce

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they are looking for 39 people missing since Saturday after their boat overturned off the Florida coast.

Officials said a good Samaritan rescued a man at about 8 a.m. Tuesday clinging to an overturned 25-foot vessel 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The man who was rescued said he left with 39 others on the boat Saturday night from Bimini, Bahamas.

3. BA.2 subvariant of omicron 'increasing in many countries'

Health officials have their eye on a new version of omicron that has been detected in Europe, Asia and some parts of the U.S.

The World Health Organization said BA.2 has different properties that separate it from the omicron strain that was first detected in South Africa in late November.

British News outlet Sky News reported Friday that BA.2 had "quickly taken hold" in Denmark and made up around half of the European country's omicron cases. But there was no difference in hospitalizations between the original omicron and the subvariant.

However, due to its genetic makeup and traits that have made it more difficult to identify than the original strain of omicron, some have given BA.2 the moniker, "stealth omicron."

4. Study: Florida's housing market among the nation's most overvalued

When it comes to metropolitan areas with the nation’s most overpriced homes, Florida and Ohio are leading the pack, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.

Among the 33 most inflated U.S. markets at the end of December 2021, seven are from Florida, including No. 12 Lakeland and No. 14 Tampa, both at more than 40 percent above historic pricing, according to FAU's Ken H. Johnson and FIU's Eli Beracha.

For instance, Miami, the least overvalued market in Florida at about 21 percent, has relatively low housing inventory levels and a steady influx of new residents, likely helping Florida’s largest metro weather pricing slowdowns.

Charles Krupa/AP FILE - (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

5. The most powerful telescope ever built reaches its destination in space

NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) one month ago from French Guiana.

The telescope is about the size of a tennis court and is now stationed about one million miles away from Earth. Because it is so large – about three stories tall and 21 feet wide – it could not be launched into space fully assembled.

Instead, it was folded up, launched into space, and then was assembled remotely from Earth.

JWST’s mission is to understand what happened during the beginning of our universe while looking at distant exoplanets and analyze how quickly our universe is expanding.

AP This photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)

On This Day In History

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter carrying former pro basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashes, killing everyone onboard.

