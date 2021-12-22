5 Things To Know On Wednesday, December 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida adds nearly 13,000 new COVID cases

Florida reported 12,915 new COVID-19 cases to the CDC from Monday, the state’s biggest single-day increase since Sept. 11.

The 7-day average for new cases is 8,606, , a significant spike after that number hovered below 2,000 from late October through early December.

Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County, said vaccinations and boosters remain the most important tool to save lives, but monoclonal antibody treatment will soon be available at all county testing sites.

Palm Beach County health director gives update on COVID-19

2. Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations

A jury has finished its first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury asked Tuesday to review the testimony of three of four women who said Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in their abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell faces six charges linked to sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticing minors for Epstein. She'll also face two charges of perjury, which will be tried at a later date.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations

3. Biden considering extending the payment pause on student loans

Currently, there are 42 million Americans with student debt. Around a third of those folks are in delinquency or default.

Since March 2020 most federal student loan borrowers have been given the option to press the pause button on their monthly bills.

However, that pause is currently set to end at the end of next month. The Biden administration is considering extending the payment pause and interest waiver for millions.

Payment pause on student loans being considered

4. Trump to hold Jan. 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll hold a news conference at his South Florida residence next month on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot.

More than 700 people have been charged in connection to the riot, when pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the presidential election.

Republican congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania has rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Perry joins other allies of Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.

Trump to hold Jan. 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago

5. Looking for a furry friend? Palm Beach County Animal Care offering free pet adoptions

Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is offering free pet adoptions this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 31, the organization is waiving adoption fees for all pets.

The animal shelter said those looking to adopt a dog will go home with a bag of dog food to assist with their newly adopted pet.

WPTV PBC Animal Care & Control offering free pet adoptions for the holidays.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the low 70s, sunny skies and low humidity

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On December 22, 1968, Julie Nixon and David Eisenhower, both progeny of United States presidents, tie the knot in New York City.

Julie Nixon was the daughter of Richard M. Nixon, who was president-elect at the time of the wedding. Her groom was the grandson of Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served as America’s 34th president from 1953 to 1961.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."