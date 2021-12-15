5 Things To Know On Wednesday, December 15, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 800,000 people in the US have now died of COVID-19

The U.S. surpassed yet another grim milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic: 800,000 deaths attributed to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers marked the moment with a moment of silence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. surpassed the marker just days after recording 50 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Both totals lead all other countries.

2. 2 hit-and-run crashes reported in West Palm Beach in 2 days

The first incident, which occurred Sunday, left a 4-year-old boy critically injured.

Investigators said the 4-year-old boy was with his father and three other children, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified driver.

The second incident involved Raymond Alexander who was on his way home and was forced to crawl to safety after being hit.

3. WPTV, American Red Cross help victims of devastating tornadoes

WPTV has teamed with the American Red Cross to provide help to the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed at least 88 people across five states.

The heartland tornado relief telethon will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WPTV. The number to call is 855-678-GIVE.

Donations can also be made online through the American Red Cross website.

4. NASA craft 'touches' sun for 1st time

A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.

The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft's eighth close approach to the sun.

The spacecraft was 8 million miles from the center of the sun when it first crossed the uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind.

5. House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

Mark Meadows has contended that he cannot comply with the House's deposition because the former president asserted executive privilege.

However, the committee noted that Meadows has written a book and already turned over documents, so he should be able to discuss non-privileged information.

The resolution voted for in the House will go to the Department of Justice, which will determine whether Meadows is criminally charged with contempt of congress.

On This Day In History

In a ceremony held in Baghdad on December 15, 2011, the war that began in 2003 with the American-led invasion of Iraq officially comes to an end.

