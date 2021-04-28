5 Things To Know On Wednesday, April 28, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. NOT SO FAST! Florida still under state of emergency:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended Florida's state of emergency for another 60 days, although this time with a message to the future.

Executive Order 21-94 calls for the extension of the governor's initial state of emergency declaration, filed in March 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis' latest order came with the suggestion that this extension -- the eighth since his initial March 9, 2020, order -- would likely be the last.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla.

2. Light at the end of the tunnel: Mask guidance gets some updates

The CDC announced Tuesday that fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks, but still recommend masks for fully vaccinated people indoors.

White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said there's real hope that by the end of the next 100 days, life could be looking a lot more like it used to.

As of Tuesday, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker showed 37% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, while 53.9% of adults in the country have received at least one dose.

Dr. Fauci: More Challenges For Vaccines Ahead In The Next 100 Days

3. The President's address to Congress will look a little different

In keeping with recommended coronavirus safety measures, only 200 people will attend President Joe Biden’s address to Congress in-person on Wednesday.

This means only a few cabinet members will attend, and the White House says because of this, no designated survivor will be chosen.

There's another difference that has nothing to do with the coronavirus, for the first time ever, both seats behind the president will be filled by women. As the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives, the vice president and speaker of the House traditionally sit behind the president during a major speech to Congress.

Pelosi, Harris To Make History At Pres. Biden's Address To Congress

4. Live theater returns to the Kravis Center and it looks a little different too

The Kravis Center has theater performances back for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, and they're doing it with a half-a-billion-dollar art heist show and if you solve it you could get $10,000,000.

The show will be outdoors and socially distanced, but interactive, with guests using their phones to find clues and ask the actors questions.

You can get tickets directly from Kravis.org. The show runs through May 16.

Live theater returns to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

5. Would you fight the undefeated world champion boxer for millions of dollars?

YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul will this summer in South Florida.

It's not like to go down in boxing history (check out TDIH below for something that did), but Paul will fight five-time undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

For Mayweather, it will mark his first match in South Florida since January 2005 and just his third Miami-area appearance since his first fight in 1996. Mayweather said tickets for the "epic" contest will go on sale next week.

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken/Chris Pizzello Undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather will take on YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium.

On This Day In History

On April 28, 1967, boxing champion Muhammad Ali refuses to be inducted into the U.S. Army and is immediately stripped of his heavyweight title. Ali, a Muslim, cited religious reasons for his decision to forgo military service.

