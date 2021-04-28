Watch
Floyd Mayweather Jr., Logan Paul to fight June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium

Undefeated fighter to take on YouTube sensation-turned-boxer
AP Photo/Isaac Brekken/Chris Pizzello
Undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather will take on YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring this summer in South Florida.

The five-time undefeated world champion announced Tuesday night on Instagram that he will fight YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Paul took it in jest on Twitter, having a little fun at what appears to be a sizeable mismatch.

The fight was originally scheduled for February but was postponed indefinitely before Tuesday's announcement.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), 44, retired after defeating MMA star Conor McGregor in a 2017 bout in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather lands punch on Conor McGregor in 2017
Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas.

For Mayweather, it will mark his first match in South Florida since January 2005 and just his third Miami-area appearance since his first fight in 1996.

Mayweather said tickets for the "epic" contest will go on sale next week.

