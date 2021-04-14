5 Things To Know On Wednesday, April 14, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Florida is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after FDA and CDC recommended a pause "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after getting their shots.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who received the J&J vaccine earlier this month, said there haven't been any "significant effects" in Florida and the public shouldn't be "freaking out." So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Florida pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following federal recommendation

2. What exactly caused the pause?

In the six cases, a type of blood called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). Officials say all six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48, and their symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Of the six women, the clotting led to one death and one patient remains in critical condition, according to Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

For those who have already received a J&J vaccine, officials say you should contact your heath care provider if you develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

Infectious disease doctor talks Johnson & Johnson vaccine

3. 100 Days Until The Olympics: Qualifying baseball tournament will be held in Palm Beaches

The postponed Tokyo Olympics open in 100 days and baseball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation says an Olympic qualifying baseball tournament will be held in the Palm Beaches and on the Treasure Coast.

Clover Park in Port St. Lucie and the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches will be the host venues for the 8-nation tournament from May 31 through June 5.

100 days until the Tokyo Olympics

4. The Ever Given Saga Continues: Ship seized by Egypt

The Suez Canal chief says Egyptian authorities will not allow the hulking Ever Given to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

A judicial official said the canal demanded at least $900 million in compensation.

The ship ran aground on March 23 in the canal and salvage teems freed it six days later, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways.

AP In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Given, sits with its bow stuck into the wall Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)

5. Biden to address joint session of Congress for 1st time

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to President Joe Biden Tuesday formally inviting him to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

This would be the first time Biden would address a joint session since taking office.

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details have not been shared at this time.

Patrick Semansky/AP President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after visiting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Today's Forecast

Getting steamy by the weekend with highs reaching the low 90s:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln is shot in the head at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C by actor John Wilkes Booth. Lincoln died the next morning.

