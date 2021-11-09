5 Things To Know On Tuesday, November 9, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County student who disappeared during JROTC trip found safe

Upson County, Georgia, Sheriff Dan Kilgore said Monday that Mia Brailford, 16, was found about 4 p.m. Monday in Phenix City, Alabama.

Authorities said the teen vanished Saturday night during a trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Kilgore said a suspect was apprehended at the location where Brailford was found and is expected to face a felony charge of interstate interference with child custody.

2. DeSantis announces legislative agenda to address vaccine mandates, leaving OSHA

The agenda mainly focuses on the federal government's new vaccination rules that were announced last week.

The agenda consists of four bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates from all employers or schools and a bill for Florida to withdraw from OSHA.

Private employers would have to provide at least one exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine including periodic testing and religious reasons.

3. SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

Four astronauts are back on Earth after a 200-day space station mission.

Their homecoming — coming just eight hours after leaving the International Space Station — paved the way for SpaceX's launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night.

The toilet in their capsule was broken, so they had to rely on diapers. No word on if the issue has been fixed for this week's launch.

AP In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule undock from the International Space Station on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, (NASA via AP)

4. Brightline train hits car on first day back

Officials said a Brightline train hit a car carrying a grandmother and her grandchild on the higher-speed line's first day back in operation since the pandemic began.

Fire rescue officials said the 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured.

The train was heading from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, where an event was scheduled to mark the train's return.

5. Former FSU football star in court for 'stand your ground' hearing

Former Florida State star Travis Rudolph was in a Palm Beach County courtroom Monday for a "stand your ground" hearing.

Rudolph is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Lake Park shooting earlier this year.

Defense attorney Marc Shiner argued Monday before Judge Jeffrey Gillen that the charges should be dismissed under the state's "stand your ground" law, citing self-defense.

On This Day In History

On Nov. 9, 1970, the Supreme Court refuses to hear a challenge by the state of Massachusetts regarding the constitutionality of the Vietnam War. By a 6-3 vote, the justices rejected the effort of the state to bring a suit in federal court in defense of Massachusetts residents claiming protection under a state law that allowed them to refuse military service in an undeclared war.

