5 Things To Know On Tuesday, November 2, 2021

1. Sports betting goes live in Florida

It's game on, Florida. Hard Rock launches the Sportsbook app, but the app's launch does not mean an end to the legal challenges. A hearing in federal court is set for later this week.

The "hub-and-spoke" sports-betting plan in the compact allows gamblers throughout the state to place bets online, with the bets run through computer servers on tribal property.

This spring, Governor Ron DeSantis reached a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe. A deal that was then approved by state legislators, but is now being challenged in court.

2. 25% of Floridians are struggling to pay for housing

According to the Florida Housing Coalition and its Home Matters Report, 25% of Floridians struggle to pay for housing.

Johnson said three factors have sent prices soaring — near-record low-interest rates, a shortage of inventory or affordable housing and a large influx of people are expected to continue.

Johnson predicts Florida is near the peak and he expects to see a slow down in prices, but the question is when.

3. CDC to decide on COVID-19 vaccines for young children today

About 15 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are ready to be sent across the country after the FDA approved the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 and vaccinations could begin as early as this week.

First, the CDC must sign off on it at it's advisory committee meeting today. Officials with the White House said COVID-19 vaccines for children should be fully up and running next week if the CDC gives final approval.

Pfizer said its vaccine is 90 percent effective in blocking COVID-19 in young kids.

4. World firefighter fitness competition kicks off in Fort Pierce

The World Firefighter Combat Challenge Championship is meant to test and showcase the physical demands that comes with being a first responder.

Teams from around the world will race against others, themselves and the clock as they climb a five-story tower in a full set of firefighter gear weighing roughly 45 pounds, pull up a 45 pound hose and race back to the bottom of the tower to hit the keiser sled with a sledgehammer, moving it five feet.

The St. Lucie County Fire District team is hoping to defend the world title on it's home turf.

5. Where does the social spending plan stand? Still waiting on Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, saying instead it's "time to vote" on a slimmer $1 trillion infrastructure package that has stalled amid talks.

Manchin said he's open to voting for a final bill reflecting President Biden's big package "that moves our country forward." But he said he's "equally open to voting against" the final product as he assesses the sweeping social services and climate change bill.

Democrats have been working frantically to finish up President Biden's signature domestic package after months of negotiations, racing toward the first round of House votes possible later this week.

Today's Forecast

On-and-off showers possible throughout the day:

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On November 2, 2000, the first residential crew arrives aboard the International Space Station. The arrival of Expedition 1 marked the beginning of a new era of international cooperation in space and of the longest continuous human habitation in low Earth orbit, which continues to this day.

